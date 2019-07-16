|
|
LIBERATO, CHRISTINE P.
33, of Friendly Road, Cranston passed away July 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a tenacious battle with cancer. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of John Borden and the late Tina Liberato.
Christine loved to travel and enjoyed the outdoors. Most of all her main pride and joy were her 2 daughters, Taylor and Lillian. She was admired for her courage by many and will be greatly missed.
Christine was the mother of Taylor and Lillian Georgio. She was also the sister of Andrew Liberato and Jay Borden; former sister in law to Robin Georgio; aunt to several nieces and nephews and friend to many.
Visitation for family and friends only, will be held Wednesday from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christine's memory to the Lifespan Cancer Institute, Development Office, PO Box H Providence, RI 02903 or www.lifespan.org. For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 16, 2019