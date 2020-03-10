|
|
EDGAR, CHRISTINE SUSAN (DYNOF)
48 of Saunderstown, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 6, 2020 at South County Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Robert "Bob" D. Edgar, Jr. for 25 years, loving daughter of Joseph S. Dynof and Michele A. (Guerin) Dynof, and daughter-in-law of Robert D. Edgar, Sr. and Diane M. (Tellier) Edgar.
Christine was the devoted mother of David J. Edgar, Jack R. Edgar, Grace A. Edgar, and Olivia R. Edgar; sister of Rachel M. Robb (husband, Eric); sister-in-law of Jennifer Tarsitano and Meghan Recupero (husband, Brian). She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Christine will also be dearly missed by her two dogs, Sally and Charlie, and cat, Iris.
In addition to raising four beautiful children with her husband, Bob, Christine was a former member of the Wickford Middle School PTO and CCD teacher at St. Francis de Sales Church in North Kingstown. An avid reader, Christine was the President of her book club. Christine enjoyed traveling, especially to Disney, but was most happy when spending time with her friends and family. Her devotion to her children and husband was her greatest joy.
A visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown.
Her funeral will be held at 8:45 AM on Friday, March 13, 2020 from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 AM in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd., Kingston. A graveside committal service will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to , One State Street, Ste. 200, Providence, RI 02908 will be appreciated. For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2020