EVA, CHRISTOPER THOMAS55, passed on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He graduated from Johnson & Wales Culinary School as a Pastry Chef and loved Cooking, Baking, and expressing his artistic creativity through both. He was an avid reader, a collector of books and art and anything else that sparked his interest and creativity. He leaves behind his parents Robert and Lucille Eva, His brothers and their families, Michael & Lisa Eva, Robert & Rebecca Eva, Joseph & Deana Eva, and his sister and her family, Luanne & Claude Bonvouloir. He also leaves behind 7 nieces and nephews and a great Niece. As there will be no service, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to Build the Banner of Love RI ( www.buildthebanner.org ). Arrangements by Iannotti F. H. at Maple Root. iannottifh.com