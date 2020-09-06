1/1
Christoper Thomas Eva
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christoper's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EVA, CHRISTOPER THOMAS
55, passed on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He graduated from Johnson & Wales Culinary School as a Pastry Chef and loved Cooking, Baking, and expressing his artistic creativity through both. He was an avid reader, a collector of books and art and anything else that sparked his interest and creativity. He leaves behind his parents Robert and Lucille Eva, His brothers and their families, Michael & Lisa Eva, Robert & Rebecca Eva, Joseph & Deana Eva, and his sister and her family, Luanne & Claude Bonvouloir. He also leaves behind 7 nieces and nephews and a great Niece. As there will be no service, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to Build the Banner of Love RI (www.buildthebanner.org). Arrangements by Iannotti F. H. at Maple Root. iannottifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved