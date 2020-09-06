EVA, CHRISTOPER THOMAS
55, passed on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He graduated from Johnson & Wales Culinary School as a Pastry Chef and loved Cooking, Baking, and expressing his artistic creativity through both. He was an avid reader, a collector of books and art and anything else that sparked his interest and creativity. He leaves behind his parents Robert and Lucille Eva, His brothers and their families, Michael & Lisa Eva, Robert & Rebecca Eva, Joseph & Deana Eva, and his sister and her family, Luanne & Claude Bonvouloir. He also leaves behind 7 nieces and nephews and a great Niece. As there will be no service, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to Build the Banner of Love RI (www.buildthebanner.org
). Arrangements by Iannotti F. H. at Maple Root. iannottifh.com