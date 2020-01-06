Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher D'Angelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher A. D'Angelo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher A. D'Angelo Obituary
D'Angelo, Christopher A.
60, of Smithfield, died on December 31, 2019 at home. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Albert and Esther (Ricci) D'Angelo.
Chris was the former owner of County Landscaping of Smithfield. He had previously worked for Albert Realtors and with his father at D&S Plating.
He is survived by his former wife, Vera Willis, many cousins, and his two beloved dogs, Molly and Sammy.
His funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10 am in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Calling hours Tuesday 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RISPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -