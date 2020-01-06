|
D'Angelo, Christopher A.
60, of Smithfield, died on December 31, 2019 at home. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Albert and Esther (Ricci) D'Angelo.
Chris was the former owner of County Landscaping of Smithfield. He had previously worked for Albert Realtors and with his father at D&S Plating.
He is survived by his former wife, Vera Willis, many cousins, and his two beloved dogs, Molly and Sammy.
His funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10 am in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Calling hours Tuesday 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RISPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 6, 2020