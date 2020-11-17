JEFFREY, CHRISTOPHER A.
38, of Attleboro, MA passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at home. Born in Providence, the beloved son of Robert G. and Marilyn (Mellen) Jeffrey of Rumford, he had lived in Providence before moving to Attleboro, MA 12 years ago.
He was a 2000 graduate of Lincoln High School, a 2004 graduate of the University of Connecticut, and a 2005 graduate of the Rhode Island Fire Academy.
Christopher was a dedicated firefighter for the City of Pawtucket for the past 13 years. His hobbies included playing golf, running, cheering for New England sports teams, and spending time with his family and friends. More than anything, he loved playing outside with his boys.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his three loving sons, Benjamin Jeffrey and his mother, Cassandra Cohn, both of Dighton, MA; and Liam and Kellen Jeffrey and their mother, Jennifer Lingard, all of Attleboro, MA; his loving sisters, Allison Sullivan and her husband Christopher of East Providence and Kaitlyn Jeffrey of Rumford; his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Mellen of North Smithfield; his loving uncles, Donald A. Jeffrey and his wife Karen of New York, NY, Thomas Mellen and his wife Celeste of Lincoln, and Robert Mellen and his wife Karen of West Dennis, MA; one nephew, Connor R. Sullivan; two nieces, Laela Sullivan and Ava Fortin; and several cousins.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, his services will be private. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chris's memory to Muscular Dystrophy Association
(MDA "Fill the Boot" – https://filltheboot.donordrive.com
) are appreciated. For Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.