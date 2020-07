ANTONELLI, CHRISTOPHER, III63, passed away July 7, 2020 at Newport Hospital. He was the son of the late Christopher Antonelli, Jr. and Evelyn L. (Girardi) Antonelli. He is survived by Cynthia (Blair) Antonelli, one daughter, Alessandra C. Antonelli and two brothers, Stephen R. and Paul J. Antonelli. Visitation Sunday 3-5 at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave., Cranston. His funeral service and burial are private. Full obituary and to share memories, please visit WoodlawnGattone.com