Blake, Christopher
Christopher Charles Blake "Chris" 26, Veteran passed away doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle. In his short life, Chris accomplished so much. Chris graduated from Cranston East High School. While attending, Chris was a member of JROTC Honor Guard. After graduation, Chris enlisted in the Army and completed basic training. Chris served honorably in US and Afghanistan and was honorably discharged. Chris met Jessica and soon after married. Chris worked at Whayne Supply and decided to continue his education and enrolled at Elizabethtown Community Technical College for diesel mechanics receiving an associates degree and graduated on May 13, 2019.
Chris is a Brother of Veterans Motorcycle Club (VMC Jefferson County, KY). Supporting other Veterans was Chris's passion. Chris was laid to rest in the Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, KY August 2, 2019 with full Military Honors.
Chris had a positive impact on everyone that had the honor of meeting him. Chris was kind, respectful and a great listener, He had a beautiful smile that would light up any room.
Chris is survived by his wife Jessica Marie Blake (Journey) who he Loved deeply, his father Jerry Blake of Cranston (best budsXO), Grandparents Fern and Frank Martin of RI, sister Amanda Hensarling and brother Brian Blake both of TX, sister Kaite Blake, Auntie Denise of RI, Auntie Deb of CT, Auntie Barbara of RI, Auntie Dian (mother figure) Uncle Dave of NH, cousins Alex, Nick, Joe, Peter, Alyvia. Nieces and nephews Alyssa, Rick, Noah, Levi, Ian, Gabe, and Scarlett. His Fur Babies Bella Leigh, Casper Charles, Bravo Gunner, Envy Lou, Bailey Mae. Friends for life Christian and Kyle, many others.
Please join us at the Celebration of Life for Chris on September 8, 2019 (his Birthday). 84 Wales Street, Cranston, RI (1pm).
If you would like to make a donation in his name send to Veterans Motorcycle Club, 14605 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40272 (GBNF-Chris Blake).
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 21, 2019