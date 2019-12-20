|
Cote, Christopher
Christopher Ralph Cote 52, husband of Lisa and father (Dad) of Andrew, Ellie and Lauren lived a life of "persistence and determination" and pure passion for his wife and children. He was the youngest of nine children who nicknamed him "King Chris" as a child, because he simply lit up people's lives wherever he went. Unfortunately an accident occurred and took him to the Lord too soon on December 17th, 2019.
Chris so loved his wife Lisa and children and spending time with them in everything they did. He was especially happy spending time with Andrew and Ellie walking their dogs, watching their sports, going mountain biking, and especially time with them on the beach watching them surf. Chris was so excited to see his beloved daughter Lauren become recently engaged to Roger Moore of Mint Hill, NC. Chris had a special love for Narragansett Beach, R.I., where he was married, where he and his family spent their summers and nearby where he went to college at the University of Rhode Island.
Chris was Vice President of Optum UnitedHealth Group and exemplified his favorite quote by John D. Rockefeller "A friendship founded on business is better than a business founded on friendship". In recent years, Chris became an enthusiastic walker, walking up to 10 miles a day, Starbucks in hand, before and after work. These walks became spiritual to Chris where he connected with his family, friends, and colleagues. Chris believed strongly in all aspects of the United States of America, was a fan of President Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign.
Chris is survived by his wife, Lisa, his three children, Andrew, Ellie, and Lauren, twenty-seven nieces and nephews. Chris will be dearly missed by siblings Donna Gaumond and her husband John of Cranston, RI; Michelle Adams and her husband Ken of Naples, Florida; David Cote and his wife Betsy of South Kingstown, RI; Douglas Cote and his wife Jennifer of Avon, CT; Laurie Cote of Coventry; Lisa Cote of Newport, RI; Paula Horley of Jamestown, RI, and Susan Bleuel North Kingstown, RI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 21st at 11 A.M. at Weddington United Methodist Church, 13901 Providence Rd, Weddington, NC 28104. Donations can be made in Chris's name to https://www.alexslemonade.org/donate
Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, 111 Presidential Blvd, Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 USA. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.heritagecares.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 20, 2019