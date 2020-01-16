Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-5421
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Ern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher E. Ern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher E. Ern Obituary
ERN, CHRISTOPHER E.
56, of Warwick, passed away on January 13, 2020. Born in Louisiana, he was a son of Margaret Silkowski and the late Jack Ern. Besides his mother he is survived by 3 daughters; Lorin Devereaux and Cassidie Ern both of Hope Valley and Haley Ern of Hopkinton. A granddaughter Evie Rose Devereaux, his siblings Stanley Ern of OH, Pamela Heron of FL, Nathan Ern of PA, Charlee Meyers of CA and his former wife Lori Fuller of Hopkinton. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -