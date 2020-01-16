|
ERN, CHRISTOPHER E.
56, of Warwick, passed away on January 13, 2020. Born in Louisiana, he was a son of Margaret Silkowski and the late Jack Ern. Besides his mother he is survived by 3 daughters; Lorin Devereaux and Cassidie Ern both of Hope Valley and Haley Ern of Hopkinton. A granddaughter Evie Rose Devereaux, his siblings Stanley Ern of OH, Pamela Heron of FL, Nathan Ern of PA, Charlee Meyers of CA and his former wife Lori Fuller of Hopkinton. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 16, 2020