Young, Christopher F.,
of Narragansett, passed away unexpectedly on February 25th a short time after testifying in favor of the pro-life fetal heartbeat resolution at the Rhode Island Statehouse. He was born October 11th 1968 in Providence to Louise Olga (Knez) Young and Edward Vincent Young, both of whom passed away when Chris was just a child. He attended St. Michael's Elementary, Bishop McVinney Middle, and Classical High Schools in Providence, and graduated from Boston University with a degree in electrical engineering. Young was self-employed in engineering consulting and computer repair.
Young lived the word of God. He was a powerful light in the darkness, a passionate defender of God, the Church, and of the unborn, and he was Rhode Island's voice of justice on a multitude of issues over the years, including religious freedom, pro-life and pro-family issues, education, election reform, property tax relief, and much more. He took further action to improve the lives of others by running for office, and he received almost 33% of the vote for US Congress in the 2016 democratic primary. He lived as a witness to the truth up to the hour before he died. He was good, loyal, empathetic, magnanimous, generous, hospitable, kind, and very intelligent, and he was an extremely talented singer and songwriter. He was a wonderful and irreplaceable husband to his wife Kara Young, and a loving, devoted and amazing father to their 6-year old daughter, Mary (his "Baba"), and to his daughter Amber Wagner.
Chris profoundly helped countless people over the years, continuously devoting time and energy to advocate for and help those in need, including the elderly, the disabled, the rich and poor alike, helping bring them to God and in overcoming their problems and obstacles in life. He received frequent phone calls from those who felt lost and who depended on his help and advice. His heart was always for others. He gave of himself and he wanted people to love God.
Young is survived by his wife Kara Young, his daughters Mary Young and Amber Wagner, his brother Edward Young and wife Eve, his brother John Young and wife Erin, and his sister Ann Marie Young and husband Mark, as well as by 10 nieces and nephews, and many cousins and friends.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 9, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10, at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence Street, West Warwick. Burial will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation for the benefit of Kara and Mary Young, which can be made to the Chris Young Family Memorial Fund (online at gofundme.com), or by mailing a donation for Mary Young, care of Katherine (Kara) Young, to P.O. Box 225 in Narragansett, RI 02882. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020