|
|
FARWELL, CHRISTOPHER H.
61, of West Warwick, passed away December 26th at home. Born in Providence he was the son of Weston and Nancy (Palmieri) Farwell of Scituate. Besides his parents he leaves a sister Dawn Branch Raposa and her husband David of Smithfield and a beloved nephew Jonathan Branch. Chris loved NASCAR and model trains. Funeral service will be Friday January 3rd at 11am in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, West Warwick. Calling hours Thursday 4-7pm
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 30, 2019