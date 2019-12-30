Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-5421
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Farwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher H. Farwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher H. Farwell Obituary
FARWELL, CHRISTOPHER H.
61, of West Warwick, passed away December 26th at home. Born in Providence he was the son of Weston and Nancy (Palmieri) Farwell of Scituate. Besides his parents he leaves a sister Dawn Branch Raposa and her husband David of Smithfield and a beloved nephew Jonathan Branch. Chris loved NASCAR and model trains. Funeral service will be Friday January 3rd at 11am in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, West Warwick. Calling hours Thursday 4-7pm
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -