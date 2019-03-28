Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Christopher Courtney
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
COURTNEY, CHRISTOPHER J.
72, passed away March 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Francine D. (Talbot) Courtney and brothers, William and Peter Courtney. He was the father of the late Kyle S. Courtney.
Funeral Service Saturday, March 30th at 10:30am at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Visitation prior to the service 9:30-10:30am. Burial with military honors will be in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
