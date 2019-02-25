|
DADY, CHRISTOPHER J.
age 62, of Peckham Place, Bristol, RI, died February 23, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Deborah (Masse) Dady. He is also survived by his father James Dady and his wife Sylvia of Rehoboth, MA, and his mother Mary (Rauert) Clarity and her husband Michael of Punta Gorda, FL.
Born in New York, NY, Christopher was employed as a Chief Engineer for the United New York Sandy Hook Pilots for 28 years. He was also the owner and software developer of Freelance Software/Hawsepipe.net. He proudly served his country with the US Navy during the Vietnam War Era. Christopher loved to spend his free time sailing his boat "Music" on Narragansett Bay.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jacob Dady of Bristol, RI, Deirdre Jannerelli and her husband Joseph of Rumford, RI, and Mia Dady of Providence, RI, as well as his loving grandchildren Audrey Jannerelli and Jameson Jannerelli. He was the brother of James Dady of Freeport, NY, Todd Dady of Swansea, MA, Anthony Dady of Birchwood, TN, Glen Dady of Berkley, MA and Rachel Patrizzo of Wethersfield, CT.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 27 from 3-5 PM at the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, RI. A Celebration of Life for Christopher will follow at 5 PM. Burial will be private. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2019