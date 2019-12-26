|
RYAN, CHRISTOPHER P.
54, of North Providence, passed away unexpectedly as a result of injuries sustained from a car accident. Chris leaves behind many family and friends. He was the beloved husband of Ann (Chartier) Ryan and the proud father of Ryan Chartier, Devin Ryan, and Maddi Ryan. Nobody cheered louder at dance recitals or sporting events, and nobody beamed brighter when talking about his family. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Edward and Margaret (Cartwright) Ryan; brother to Kevin Ryan, Kristen Garabian, Tammy Benjamin, and the late Michael Ryan; and uncle to Zachary, Cameron, Katie, Connor, Tess, and Jayna. Chris worked in distribution for the Providence Journal. While Chris didn't work at the Daily Star, Chris was his family's superman. If it was broken, he would fix it. If you wanted to eat, he would make it. If you needed a laugh, he would provide it.
Chris loved the New England Patriots and yelling at the television during games. All that cheering and yelling tired him out, and he then enjoyed his other passion – the unexpected nap. He relished the holidays and making each year's decorations and festivities more extravagant than the last. Holidays will be hard without Chris, but he will be present in every light that sparkles and in every tacky Christmas sweater that is worn.
Chris was a huge fan of Bruce Springsteen. Bruce told us in Badlands "don't waste your time waiting." And that is also Chris' message. Don't waste time waiting for a moment. Hug, love, dance, laugh, drink, eat, sing. Now. Don't wait. Fill the world with joy and love and gratitude.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, December 28, at 10 AM at Mary Mother of Mankind, 25 4th Street, North Providence. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Instead of flowers, the family of Chris asks that you do an act of kindness for someone in need and that you celebrate life with those you love.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 26, 2019