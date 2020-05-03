|
D'AMBROSIO, CHRISTOPHER R.
78, of Johnston, RI, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020.
He was the beloved and loving husband of Myrna (Rodyn) D'Ambrosio for 26 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Christino and Helen (Caron) D'Ambrosio.
In addition to his wife he leaves his two sons, Christopher R. D'Ambrosio, Jr. of Narragansett, RI and Thomas M. D'Ambrosio of NY, two step children, Michael D. Indell of Johnston and Lori B. (Indell) McCreavy of Cranston, his two brothers Kenneth D'Ambrosio of Johnston and Steven D'Ambrosio of Warwick, and his grandchildren, Rachel D'Ambrosio, CJ McCreavy, and Kylie McCreavy. He was also step-grandfather of the late Victoria Fasciano.
Chris became a Police Officer for the City of Cranston in 1966 so that he could work nights to support his family and continue his full-time college education during the day. At that time, his plan was to be a teacher, but found that he enjoyed police work and added Sociology and Psychology along with Education to his degrees. In 1988, he retired from the Cranston Police Department to pursue his original dream of teaching, working at North Kingstown High School where he taught American and World Literature, English Composition, Drama and Film for another 19 years.
During his 22 years on the Police Force, he earned both his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education, Sociology, and Psychology, taught Criminal Justice, Law Enforcement, and English Composition at Rhode Island College and CCRI, worked on Attorney General Arlene Violet's Special Task Force on White Collar Crime, worked part time for LaSalle Academy in the Guidance Department counseling students with emotional and drug related problems, and lectured in undergraduate classes and professional seminars on Criminal Justice. During both of his careers, he wrote several human interest articles and opinion pieces which appeared in the Providence Journal.
Chris' love of movies meant going to Boston to see a sneak preview that wasn't playing in RI yet as well as seeing at least one movie a week. He played the trumpet during his early years and loved musicals and going to the theater in New York, both on and off Broadway. He also loved playing practical jokes on his friends.
His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to: , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020