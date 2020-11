Or Copy this URL to Share

Tamelleo, Christopher

Christopher Tamelleo, 49, of Johnston, RI passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2020. He was the son of Joy Jarvis and Donald Tamelleo and father of Chloe T. Wright. A private funeral mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Victory in Centerville, MA. Services under the direction of Doane, Beal & Ames in Hyannis, MA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store