To the Mantsos Family,



I am so sorry for the huge loss of Chris. I have known Chris and have been going to Tony's Pizza Palace basically since I was born. His loss will be felt by so many. I can remember as a young girl trying to dig up enough change with my neighborhood friends to buy a pizza from Tony's. Whenever we would go in with all our change he would never be angry nor annoyed and he would patiently count it all out with us. By some miracle we would always manage to dig up enough to pay for the pizza, but Chris had such a huge heart and I know that if we were short he would have most definitely let us buy the pizza anyway. He was such a hard worker and I can remember going into the original location and remember his father there putting pizza boxes together for the store. I remember when his brother worked there as well. I was so devastated when Dave's market ousted him out of his original location and I felt so happy that he faced that adversity with such courage and got the new location up and running. I will miss walking into Tony's and hearing him shout "AMANDA" as I walked through the door. When I became a young woman he would always speak to me and ask me about my life. No matter how little or or how long the time had passed since my last visit to the store, I would always be so impressed and honored that he would actually remember what I had told him about my life and would recall all the details I had shared with him. I was always so honored that despite the many, many customers he had he would remember what I had told him about myself and my life. He was such a giving man as well. He has sponsored so many little league teams in Cranston and gave back so much to the community he worked so hard in. His family is not the only people who will feel this sad loss of Chris, but the whole Cranston community has lost him as well. He was such a light to the world and he was a beautiful soul. I will keep him and his family in my prayers.



My genuine condolences, with love, and respect,



Your Friend,



Amanda M. Deal



Friend