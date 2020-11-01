1/1
Christos Changed Notice Due To Cemetery Availability: Mantsos
CHANGED NOTICE DUE TO CEMETERY AVAILABILITY: MANTSOS, CHRISTOS
71, passed away Thursday October 29, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the beloved husband for 33 years of Paraskevi "Roula" (Kounelis) Mantsos. Born in Thessaloniki, Greece he was a son of the late Nikolaos and Smaro (Mantsoukas) Mantsos.
Besides his loving wife, Roula, he is survived by his cherished daughters Smaro and Artemis Mantsos. He also leaves his "best friend" Theo, the family dog. He was the brother of the late Dimitrios Mantsos.
Chris came to America from Greece in 1966, he worked as a jewelry designer for Monet Jewelry and later became the owner of Tony's Pizza on Pontiac Avenue in Cranston. He considered his customers his family. Chris was a very devoted and loving husband and father who enjoyed traveling with his family, memories that will be cherished forever.
Due to the most current Covid restrictions, Relatives and friends are invited to view his funeral service virtually WEDNESDAY at 11 a.m. from the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, please see our website for a link. Calling hours are omitted. Private burial will be in North Burial Ground. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris' memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 175 Oaklawn Avenue Cranston, RI 02920. For livestream link and condolences please visit WoodlawnGattone.com

Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Memories & Condolences
November 1, 2020
To the Mantsos Family,

I am so sorry for the huge loss of Chris. I have known Chris and have been going to Tony's Pizza Palace basically since I was born. His loss will be felt by so many. I can remember as a young girl trying to dig up enough change with my neighborhood friends to buy a pizza from Tony's. Whenever we would go in with all our change he would never be angry nor annoyed and he would patiently count it all out with us. By some miracle we would always manage to dig up enough to pay for the pizza, but Chris had such a huge heart and I know that if we were short he would have most definitely let us buy the pizza anyway. He was such a hard worker and I can remember going into the original location and remember his father there putting pizza boxes together for the store. I remember when his brother worked there as well. I was so devastated when Dave's market ousted him out of his original location and I felt so happy that he faced that adversity with such courage and got the new location up and running. I will miss walking into Tony's and hearing him shout "AMANDA" as I walked through the door. When I became a young woman he would always speak to me and ask me about my life. No matter how little or or how long the time had passed since my last visit to the store, I would always be so impressed and honored that he would actually remember what I had told him about my life and would recall all the details I had shared with him. I was always so honored that despite the many, many customers he had he would remember what I had told him about myself and my life. He was such a giving man as well. He has sponsored so many little league teams in Cranston and gave back so much to the community he worked so hard in. His family is not the only people who will feel this sad loss of Chris, but the whole Cranston community has lost him as well. He was such a light to the world and he was a beautiful soul. I will keep him and his family in my prayers.

My genuine condolences, with love, and respect,

Your Friend,

Amanda M. Deal
Amanda M Deal
Friend
November 1, 2020
To Mantos Family
My deepest condolences and prayers to you in your time of loss and sorrow! Chris will be deeply missed ! He was such an awesome friendly person he always made us all feel special when visiting Tony's Pizza. My memories go back a long time with Tony's pizza and his dad always there folding the boxes Mrs Mantos so kind and friendly always make you feel special. Such a big part of Eden Park community of Cranston you will be missed. Thank you for all the memories!
God Bless and may you rest in eternal peace!
Joe McGovern Jr
Joe McGovern Jr
Friend
November 1, 2020
To the Mantsos Family,

November 1, 2020
To the Mantsos Family,

November 1, 2020
To the Mantsos Family,

October 31, 2020
To his wife roula,and his kids
Be well and remember him in all the good and the bad times
There all memories .
DEAR Chris we meat again some day
Thanks for listen to my dad when he came to the store
And not know what he was saying cause of his
Elzimers and dementia I'm sure now u have lots to say
Have a nice and peaceful trip
From eleni ( koukla) and her husband Bill stamatakis
Eleni&Bill
Friend
October 31, 2020
May your memory be everlasting my friend...thank u for all the great conversations and awesome times. Thank u for making me one of the "numbah ones".
nicholas papaliosas
Friend
October 31, 2020
