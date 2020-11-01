To his wife roula,and his kids

Be well and remember him in all the good and the bad times

There all memories .

DEAR Chris we meat again some day

Thanks for listen to my dad when he came to the store

And not know what he was saying cause of his

Elzimers and dementia I'm sure now u have lots to say

Have a nice and peaceful trip

From eleni ( koukla) and her husband Bill stamatakis

Eleni&Bill

Friend