1/1
Christos Mantsos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANTSOS, CHRISTOS
71, passed away Thursday October 29, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the beloved husband for 33 years of Paraskevi "Roula" (Kounelis) Mantsos. Born in Thessaloniki, Greece he was a son of the late Nikolaos and Smaro (Mantsoukas) Mantsos.
Besides his loving wife, Roula, he is survived by his cherished daughters Smaro and Artemis Mantsos. He also leaves his "best friend" Theo, the family dog. He was the brother of the late Dimitrios Mantsos.
Chris came to America from Greece in 1966, he worked as a jewelry designer for Monet Jewelry and later became the owner of Tony's Pizza on Pontiac Avenue in Cranston. He considered his customers his family. Chris was a very devoted and loving husband and father who enjoyed traveling with his family, memories that will be cherished forever.
Due to the most current Covid restrictions, Relatives and friends are invited to view his funeral service virtually Tuesday at 11 a.m. from the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, please see our website for a link. Calling hour are omitted. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris'memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 175 Oaklawn Avenue Cranston, RI 02920. For livestream link and condolences please visit WoodlawnGattone.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 31, 2020
To his wife roula,and his kids
Be well and remember him in all the good and the bad times
There all memories .
DEAR Chris we meat again some day
Thanks for listen to my dad when he came to the store
And not know what he was saying cause of his
Elzimers and dementia I'm sure now u have lots to say
Have a nice and peaceful trip
From eleni ( koukla) and her husband Bill stamatakis
Eleni&Bill
Friend
October 31, 2020
May your memory be everlasting my friend...thank u for all the great conversations and awesome times. Thank u for making me one of the "numbah ones".
nicholas papaliosas
Friend
October 31, 2020
May your memory be everlasting my friend...thank u for all the great conversations and awesome times. Thank u for making me one of the "numbah ones".
nicholas papaliosas
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved