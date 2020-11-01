MANTSOS, CHRISTOS
71, passed away Thursday October 29, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the beloved husband for 33 years of Paraskevi "Roula" (Kounelis) Mantsos. Born in Thessaloniki, Greece he was a son of the late Nikolaos and Smaro (Mantsoukas) Mantsos.
Besides his loving wife, Roula, he is survived by his cherished daughters Smaro and Artemis Mantsos. He also leaves his "best friend" Theo, the family dog. He was the brother of the late Dimitrios Mantsos.
Chris came to America from Greece in 1966, he worked as a jewelry designer for Monet Jewelry and later became the owner of Tony's Pizza on Pontiac Avenue in Cranston. He considered his customers his family. Chris was a very devoted and loving husband and father who enjoyed traveling with his family, memories that will be cherished forever.
Due to the most current Covid restrictions, Relatives and friends are invited to view his funeral service virtually Tuesday at 11 a.m. from the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, please see our website for a link. Calling hour are omitted. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris'memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 175 Oaklawn Avenue Cranston, RI 02920. For livestream link and condolences please visit WoodlawnGattone.com