Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cindy L. (Blaney) Berthelette


1958 - 2020
Cindy L. (Blaney) Berthelette Obituary
Berthelette, Cindy L. (Blaney)
62, passed on March 15th with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Gerald M. Berthelette.
Born in Dorchester, MA a daughter of Maureen A. Killeen and late William R. Blaney.
Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by a son, Michael A. Goyette; a sister, Gail A. Blaney; a brother, Kenneth Killeen and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Christian, Isabella "BellaBoo"; a godson, David Blaney and wife Carla; and several nieces and nephews.
Limited visitation not to exceed 25 attendees at a time will be held on Saturday, March 21st from 2:00 - 5:00p.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 19, 2020
