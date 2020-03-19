|
|
Berthelette, Cindy L. (Blaney)
62, passed on March 15th with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Gerald M. Berthelette.
Born in Dorchester, MA a daughter of Maureen A. Killeen and late William R. Blaney.
Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by a son, Michael A. Goyette; a sister, Gail A. Blaney; a brother, Kenneth Killeen and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Christian, Isabella "BellaBoo"; a godson, David Blaney and wife Carla; and several nieces and nephews.
Limited visitation not to exceed 25 attendees at a time will be held on Saturday, March 21st from 2:00 - 5:00p.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 19, 2020