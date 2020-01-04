|
|
BIRKMAIER, CLAIRE A. (DIPAOLO)
81, of North Scituate, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of George Birkmaier. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Frank, Jr. and Eugenia (Gasbarro) DiPaolo.
Besides her husband of 43 years, she is survived by her sister, Evelyn Doherty. She was the sister of the late Richard DiPaolo and Thomas DiPaolo.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 9AM from Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Pius V Church, Eaton St., Providence. Burial will be in Santa Maria del Campo Cemetery in Barrington. Visiting hours are Sunday from 2-5PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire's memory may be made to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 4, 2020