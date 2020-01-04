Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pius V Church
Eaton St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Birkmaier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire A. (Dipaolo) Birkmaier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire A. (Dipaolo) Birkmaier Obituary
BIRKMAIER, CLAIRE A. (DIPAOLO)
81, of North Scituate, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of George Birkmaier. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Frank, Jr. and Eugenia (Gasbarro) DiPaolo.
Besides her husband of 43 years, she is survived by her sister, Evelyn Doherty. She was the sister of the late Richard DiPaolo and Thomas DiPaolo.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 9AM from Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Pius V Church, Eaton St., Providence. Burial will be in Santa Maria del Campo Cemetery in Barrington. Visiting hours are Sunday from 2-5PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire's memory may be made to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -