Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King
180 Old North Road
Kingston, RI
View Map
Claire A. Choiniere


1932 - 2019
Claire A. Choiniere Obituary
CHOINIERE, CLAIRE A.
87, of Wakefield, passed Sunday, June 30th. Claire was happily married for 55 years to the love of her life, the late Francis (Frank) J. Choiniere. Born February 26, 1932 in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Rose (Palmieri) Latessa. She will be sorely missed by her children Claire (Carl Johnson), Michael (Debra), Debra (Michael Monteiro) and Steven (Missy), and was much loved by her grandchildren Michael, Andrew, Kalee, Sommer and Steven Choiniere, Hillary, Courtney and Noelle Fischer, Mikaela Monteiro, and Olivia Morrissey, and great-granddaughter Stella Choiniere. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Denise, sister Marie (Sheehan), and brother Ernest, and is survived by her dear sister Norma (Corley), brother Edward, and many nieces and nephews. As she lived sharing her wit and smile with others, we will celebrate her life at a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am, Christ the King, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, Thursday, July 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Kingstown Adult Day Services, 283 Post Road, South Kingstown, Rl 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 14, 2019
