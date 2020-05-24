Home

Claire A. (Pompa) Cioci

CIOCI, Claire A. (Pompa)
85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Capitol Ridge, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Cioci.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Eugenio and Gilda (Francazio) Pompa.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Diana Larkin and her fiancée, David Garceau and a sister, Dorothy Rocchio and her husband Frank. She is also survived by her cherished grandsons, John and David Larkin. She was the sister of the late twin brothers, Elio and Dante Pompa, Madeline Andreozzi and Ella D'Elia.
Her funeral and burial are private. Arrangements entrusted to: A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020
