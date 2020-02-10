Home

Henault-Gallogly Funeral Home
5 Eddy St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-8484
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Andrew Church
Block Island, RI
Claire A. (Biggam) McQueeny


1942 - 2020
Claire A. (Biggam) McQueeny Obituary
McQUEENY, CLAIRE A. (BIGGAM)
77, former florist and innkeeper of Block Island, passed away Wed. Feb. 5th. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12th at 1:30 pm in St. Andrew Church, Block Island, burial to follow in the Island Cemetery. She leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Stephen, daughter Molly, her husband, son Michael, his wife and five grandchildren, all of Block Island, daughter Ryan and grandson of Marana, AZ. Donations to the Block Island Volunteer Fire & Rescue Dept., PO Box 781, would be appreciated. Complete obituary visit: www.henault-gallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 10, 2020
