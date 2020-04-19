|
|
RUSSI, CLAIRE A.
75, of Coventry, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born in West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Rosario J. and Yvonne B. (Monti) Russi.
Claire graduated from West Warwick High School, Class of 1963, and went on to receive her Certificate in Business Studies from Johnson & Wales. She retired from Rhode Island Hospital after 48 years. Claire loved to cruise and travel to many places, especially Aruba. She enjoyed cooking, eating seafood, bowling, and taking care of her animals, supporting many Humane Societies.
She is survived by her siblings, Jeanne Dupuis of Hope, Lucille Simas of West Warwick, and Roland "Butch" Russi of Coventry. Claire was the beloved aunt of several nieces, nephews and had many dear friends. She was known to everyone as "Auntie".
Claire was always the life of the party, and always knew how to make people laugh. You will always be in our hearts and will forever be known for being "As cute as a button".
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings due to COVID 19, her funeral service and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire's name to the RISPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020