ANDREWS, CLAIRE
88, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Providence, Claire was the beloved daughter of the late Norman and Ruth (Edson) Andrews. Claire received her Bachelor's Degree from Rhode Island College and Master's Degree in Education from the University of Rhode Island in 1962. Following her college years Claire began her career as a first-grade teacher in the Providence School System. Many of her students will remember Claire as the teacher who would bring her Irish Setter dog to school during the year. Claire was a highly respected breeder, mentor and AKC judge of Irish Setters. She bred under the Kimberlin prefix with many of her dog's field titled as well as conformation champions. She judged domestically as well as internationally. With Claire's passion for Irish Setters, she spent many years involved in the ISCA, ISC of New England and Providence County Kennel Club. Claire is survived by her brother Robert Andrews Sr. and his wife Virginia, sister-in-law Sharie Andrews, nieces Claudia Zurowski, Julie Holley, Erica Andrews, Heather Brinson, Tiffany Deakins, Krystal Andrews-Wilson, Brittany Stewart and nephews Robert Andrews Jr. & Rick Andrews and many great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Claire is predeceased by her brother Kenneth Andrews. Our family wishes to thank The Village at Waterman Lake Atrium and Hope Hospice staff for the loving and excellent care and support they gave Claire during her years with Alzheimer's.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic Funeral Services are Private and have been entrusted to the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Home, Greenville. Claire will be buried at Pawtuxet Memorial Park Cemetery, Warwick. A celebration of Claire's life will be planned for a future date. Donations may be made in Claire's honor to Irish Setter Club of America Foundation, Jay Zirkle, Treasurer, 34553 Deerwood Drive, Eugene, OR 97405. Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2020