Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
For more information about
Claire Arnold
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 AM
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Joan of Arc Church
3357 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Arnold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire Arnold Obituary
ARNOLD, CLAIRE
94, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully January 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Howard Arnold. Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late William and Madeline (Manning) O'Brien. Claire was a human resource director for many years before retiring. She is survived by her stepchildren, Craig Arnold, Holly Roberts, and Heather Kelly, her brother, William O'Brien, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Roberta Archambault, Eloise O'Brien, John and James O'Brien. The funeral will be held Saturday, February 1st at 8:30 AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visitation Saturday from 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM, prior to the Mass in the O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904, in memory of Claire, would be appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -