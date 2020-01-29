|
|
ARNOLD, CLAIRE
94, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully January 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Howard Arnold. Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late William and Madeline (Manning) O'Brien. Claire was a human resource director for many years before retiring. She is survived by her stepchildren, Craig Arnold, Holly Roberts, and Heather Kelly, her brother, William O'Brien, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Roberta Archambault, Eloise O'Brien, John and James O'Brien. The funeral will be held Saturday, February 1st at 8:30 AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visitation Saturday from 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM, prior to the Mass in the O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904, in memory of Claire, would be appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020