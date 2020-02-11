|
|
DUHAINE, CLAIRE B.,
91, passed peacefully on February 9, 2020 at Kent Hospital in Warwick, RI. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Blanche (Patenaude) and Alfred Duahine, Sr., sister of the late Alfred, Jr. and Robert Duhaine. Claire was employed at W.R. Cobb Jewelry in Manville, RI until retirement in 1990. A long-time resident of Warwick, she was also a summer resident of Harbour Island in Narragansett, RI since 1967 where she was a member of the Harbour Island Garden Club until 2012. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, a group she enjoyed going on trips with her many friends, and a member of the Hamilton House in Providence RI. Claire was an avid reader, loved gardening and did extensive traveling in the US and abroad.
Her friends will miss her feisty spirit, quick wit, generous nature and love of laughter. Claire will be greatly missed by Caregiver/close friend Sandra Montecalvo, former Harbour Island neighbor's Christine and Richard MacManus and Jana Planka. Funeral will be private. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 11, 2020