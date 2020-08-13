1/1
Claire C. (Jackvony) Illuzzi
ILLUZZI, CLAIRE C. (JACKVONY),
85, passed away peacefully August 7, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Anthony D. and Lucy C. (D'Ambra) Jackvony; wife of the late Vincent Illuzzi; and companion and faithful friend of the late Arthur Ricci, Jr.; mother of Paul J. Bachinger (Lynne), and Susan C. Bachinger (Keri Hazelton); sister of Camille Caccia, Ethel DiNezza and the late Agnes Jackvony-Egan. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Claire's memory to the Saint Anthony Church Memorial Fund, 5 Gibbs Street, North Providence, RI 02904, would be deeply appreciated.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
