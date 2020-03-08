|
MARSELLA , CLAIRE C. (CIPOLLA)
With great sadness, the family of Claire announces her passing. From her birth in Providence on February 6, 1922, to her death on March 5, 2020, she sustained her family with love and a bright, calming, and caring persona. She was the daughter of the late Maria Cipolla (Scialo) and Olindo Cipolla, founders of the original Old Canteen Restaurant on Federal Hill, and the beloved sister of the late Ralph and Clementina Cipolla. She was the widow of Mario Roberti and the late Julio J. Marsella. She is survived by her three devoted daughters Roberta Wilks (Roberti) and her husband Robert, Cecille Antonelli-DiSantis (Roberti) and her husband Daniel, and Linda Marsella, along with her cherished grandchildren Philip Antonelli and his wife Elin, Leah Antonelli-Salgado and her husband Robert, Julie Antonelli-LaFazia and her husband Steven, James Wilks and his wife Linda, Edward Wilks and his wife Rebecca, and five great-grandchildren. Claire was a past member of the North Providence Junior Women's Club and the Purchasing Board of the town of North Providence. Claire loved spending time with family and friends, playing the piano, listening to opera, Saturdays spent with her two grand-daughters and Sunday dinners. She will be sadly missed and forever lovingly remembered. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston at 10 A.M. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to . Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2020