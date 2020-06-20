Claire Cournoyer

Cournoyer, Claire
83, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Daughter of the late Albert and Gertrude (Laperriere) Cournoyer. Claire was an accountant for the RI Hospital Trust Bank. She is survived by her brother Albert Cournoyer and his wife, Linda, and her sister Lillian Myers. Her nephews John Cournoyer, Robert Myers, and his wife, Kerryl. Her nieces Linda Dauksis and her husband Peter, Rose Martin, and her husband Caleb, Great-nephews Joseph, Russell, and Mitchell Dauksis, and her great-nieces Stefanie Robbio and River Martin. Claire is the sister of the late Paul and Mary Cournoyer. Her funeral will begin on Monday, June 22, 2020, with visitation from 830 am – 9:30 am in the Mount Pleasant Funeral Home, 168 Academy Ave., Providence. Thereafter, while following seating capacity limitations (60 people in the building at one time), social distancing guidelines, and other public health directives (wearing masks), relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Avenue, Johnston 02919, or HopeHealth, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.