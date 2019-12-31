Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darlington Mortuary Of L Heroux & Son Inc
1042 Newport Ave
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-4376
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Gousie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Gousie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire Gousie Obituary
GOUSIE, CLAIRE
passed away December 27th, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Roland E. Gousie and the daughter of Eustache and Lumina (Gamache) Masse.
She is survived by her children Eugene Gousie, Michelle Gousie Geremia, Danielle Gousie, Marguerite Gousie, Rochelle Anderson, Marc Gousie, Patrice Gousie, Marie LoPresti and Roland Gousie Jr. She was predeceased by her daughter Elizabeth Belanger, her son Rene Masse. She is also survived by her sisters Jacqueline Bleyer and Gertrude Robert, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darlington Mortuary Of L Heroux & Son Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -