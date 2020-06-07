Claire Henrietta (Letourneau) Hamel
Hamel, Claire Henrietta (Letourneau)
93, formerly of Warwick, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert William Hamel and mother of Edmund J. Hamel, Michael R. Hamel, Kevin J. Hamel (Lisa), Matthew J. Hamel (Lori), Donna C. Mitchell (Robert), and Judith A. Authelet (Kevin).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10AM at St. Gregory the Great Parish, 360 Cowesett Rd, Warwick. Interment at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Parish
