Hamel, Claire Henrietta (Letourneau)
93, formerly of Warwick, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert William Hamel and mother of Edmund J. Hamel, Michael R. Hamel, Kevin J. Hamel (Lisa), Matthew J. Hamel (Lori), Donna C. Mitchell (Robert), and Judith A. Authelet (Kevin).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10AM at St. Gregory the Great Parish, 360 Cowesett Rd, Warwick. Interment at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
93, formerly of Warwick, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert William Hamel and mother of Edmund J. Hamel, Michael R. Hamel, Kevin J. Hamel (Lisa), Matthew J. Hamel (Lori), Donna C. Mitchell (Robert), and Judith A. Authelet (Kevin).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10AM at St. Gregory the Great Parish, 360 Cowesett Rd, Warwick. Interment at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.