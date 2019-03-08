|
GOULET, CLAIRE J.
85, a retired LPN for Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Jean P. Goulet for 65 years. Born in North Providence, RI, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Ella (Tetreault) Bradley. Claire was the beloved mother of Michelle Gates, Maurice (Annette), Robert (Peggy), Kathleen and Michael (Jennifer) Goulet. She was the sister of Joan Bagnera and Joseph Bradley. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was the sister of the late Doris Tremblay. Claire's funeral will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 8:45AM from the Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home, 168 Academy Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Mary Mother of Mankind Church, 25 4th Street, North Providence. Burial will follow in Saint Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Sunday 2:00 – 5:00 PM. www.rifuneral.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019