BAILEY, CLAIRE L. (ROUX)
96, passed away February 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Edward E. Bailey; daughter of the late Gedeon C. and Elisabeth V. (Des Laurier) Roux; beloved mother of Maureen Souza and Robert E. Bailey; grandmother of Michael J. and William E. Bailey; great-grandmother of Samantha, Jacob, Rebecca and Edward Bailey; sister of the late Clovis A. Roux.
Funeral services and burial will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For complete obituary visit, pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020