WEBSTER, CLAIRE L.
94, of Coventry, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Claire was a 31-year employee of the Providence Police Department before retiring. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, including the Very Reverend Robert E. Webster (Diocese of Orlando, FL).
Complete obituary www.PrataGallogly.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
