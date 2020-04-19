Home

Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-6818
Claire (Durand) Lind

Claire (Durand) Lind Obituary
LIND, Claire (Durand)
age 88, of Bristol passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Edward E. Lind.
Born in Willimantic, CT, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Annette (Bonin) Durand.
Claire volunteered at Meals on Wheels and the Meeting Street School for many years. She was an avid golfer, Claire enjoyed entertaining at her residence. She lived a very social lifestyle and enjoyed being out and about with her husband.
Survivors include: two children, Meg DeSilva and her husband Bob of East Providence and Gary Lind and his wife Lois of Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Mary Brossman and Micky Miller; one great granddaughter; two sisters, Sue Williams and her husband, Spence and Jackie Barker and her deceased husband Harvey, several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Bernice Durand.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral will be private.
www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
