LAMORE, CLAIRE LOUISE (URQUHART)
87, of Scituate, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond F. Lamore, Sr.
Born in New York City, NY, she was a daughter of the late Angus J. and Clara (Hallecks) Urquhart.
Claire was employed as a Teacher's Assistant in the Scituate School System until retiring in 1987. She was an active member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Providence and was a member of the Altar Guild. Claire was devoted to her family, especially to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking, stitching, making clothing for her grandchildren and following her grandchildren's sporting events.
Claire is survived by her beloved children: Raymond F. Lamore, Jr. (Lisa) of Warwick, Paul R. Lamore (Lynn) of Mountain Top, PA and Stephanie A. Kent (Michael) of Ellington, CT; a brother: Richard Urquhart of Smithfield; two sisters: Dorothy Stamp of Cranston and Joan Ogley of East Greenwich; seven cherished grandchildren: Katherine Lamore, Raymond F. Lamore, III, Kristen Sector, Gregory Kent, Alyssa Kent, Matthew Lamore and Peter Lamore; two step-granddaughters: Samantha Ravech and Allison Ravech; and a great-grandson: John Lemore Sector.
She was the sister of the late Paul Urquhart.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Noon in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 445 Elmwood Avenue, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick on Saturday from 9 AM – 11 AM. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: of RI, 245 Waterman St., #306, Providence, RI 02906 or at: . www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019