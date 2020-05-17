|
McMAHON, CLAIRE LOUISE
age 94, formerly of Hawley Avenue, Warwick, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Hallworth House in Providence.
Born at home in Warwick, a daughter of the late William E. and Katherine M. (Sylvia) McMahon, she was a life-long Warwick resident. She graduated from Gorton High School in Warwick and was a 1947 graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Providence. She was a member of the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association.
Claire was employed as a registered nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Providence for 42 years, retiring in 1989. She was highly respected by the doctors and nurses with whom she worked and was known for her kindness to others. It has been said that she did not miss a day of work in her entire career.
Claire was an active and loyal member of St. Benedict Church in Warwick. She enjoyed travelling to Ireland on several occasions to visit relatives.
She was the sister of Richard McMahon of Warwick; and the late William E. McMahon, Jr., Raymond McMahon, Helen M. Palazzo, Alice H. O'Rourke, Jane F. Esposito, and Kathleen "Dee-Dee" Monahan.
Claire was beloved by her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Her funeral and burial will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Claire's memory may be made to St. Benedict Church 135 Beach Avenue, Warwick, RI 02889. To leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020