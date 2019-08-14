|
|
PHELAND, CLAIRE M.
84, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 50 years of the late Norman H. Pheland who passed away on November 5, 2003. She was the mother of Norman J, Pheland of Glocester, RI, Theresa Barbieri of North Providence, RI and Timothy N. Pheland of North Scituate. For the complete obituary, please visit robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2019