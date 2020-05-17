|
|
BOTELHO, CLAIRE MAY (CAPALDI, SCIOTTI)
84, died peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home after a brief illness.
She leaves her sons Glen Sciotti and his wife Jane of Lincoln, Paul Sciotti and his wife Nancy of North Attleboro, MA, her daughter Gail (Sciotti) Boyce and her husband Timothy of Lincoln, grandchildren Geoffrey Sciotti and his fiancé Danielle Guilmette of Cumberland, Bianca (Sciotti) Murray and her husband Alex Murray of North Providence, Mason Sciotti and his wife Makayla of San Francisco, CA, Andrew Sciotti and his wife Samantha of Wilmington, MA, Christopher Sciotti of North Attleboro, MA, Olivia and Julia Boyce of Lincoln, and by her sister Justine DeAngelis, and her sister-in-law Barbara Capaldi of North Providence.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert Sciotti in 1975, her spouse Dr. Paul Botelho, in 1996, her companion Paul Gendron in 2019, her parents the late John and Anna Capaldi, and her brother John Capaldi.
Born in Providence on May 7, 1936 where her father John Capaldi founded Capaldi Brothers Construction Company, Claire spent her early years surrounded by a large and loving Italian family. A resident of North Providence until 1996, Claire lived in Smithfield for the past 24 years.
Long known for her great strength, generosity and steadfast faith, Claire enjoyed being with her family, cooking thousands of delicious meals, working in her garden and traveling. She was a weekly communicant at St Lawrence Church in North Providence until Parkinson's disease restricted her travel.
Special heartfelt thanks from Claire's entire family to the devoted caregivers who took such wonderful care of our mother.
A private service will be held at Maceroni Funeral Home for family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Edwards Food and Wellness Center, 1001 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI - 02904. maceoni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020