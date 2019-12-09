|
|
McDermott, Claire
Claire M. (Hanlon) McDermott, 85, of Coventry, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of Raymond McDermott. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Alice (Fournier) Hanlon.
Mrs. McDermott was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy of the Visitation. She worked as a bookkeeper.
Besides her husband, she leaves their children, Robert McDermott and his wife Janet of Coventry, and Timothy McDermott and his wife Ruth of Salem, CT; three brothers, Bernard, Richard, and William Hanlon and his wife MaryAnn; three grandchildren, Evan McDermott and his wife Naomi, and Robert and Daniel McDermott; and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and James Hanlon.
Her Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, beginning with visitation at 3:00 p.m., followed by a service at 4:00 p.m. in Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Claire may be made to VNA of Care New England, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 9, 2019