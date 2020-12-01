1/1
Claire Meadows Carrere
1952 - 2020
Carrere, Claire Meadows
Claire Meadows Carrere passed away peacefully at home on November 26, 2020. She was born on May 1, 1952, in Providence, RI. She graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1974, and from Rhode Island College in 1977 with a Master's degree in Education.
In the spirit of adventure (and a job board at RIC), she moved to New Orleans, LA, to work as the Media Director at Isidore Newman School where she met some of her dearest friends. In 1979, she married John F. Carrere, Jr., and together they raised two wonderful sons, John F. "Jack" Carrere III (Anne) of New Orleans, LA and Alexander L. Carrere (Kayla) of Huntsville, AL. Her heart was her kids and grandchildren and she never passed up the opportunity to feed them.
Known affectionately as YaYa, she is survived by her two grandchildren, sons of Anne and Jack, John Emmett Carrere and Robert Parkhill Carrere. Claire was the daughter of the late Maurice J. Meadows and Velma B. Meadows. She is survived by her brother Robert E. Meadows (Marie), and her sisters Marianne M. Sullivan (Bill) and Joan M. Meadows. She loved her nieces and nephews very much, and is survived by the following: Sherry Meadows, Michelle Carter (Scott), Jennifer Dunn (Donovan), Scott Sullivan (Sarah), and Bryan Sullivan (Manuela).
Condolences to her family may be delivered on the website of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home. The family would especially like to express their love and gratitude to Emily Dodart, Killean Holley, and all of her recent caregivers.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Isidore Newman Foundation, 1903 Jefferson Avenue, New Orleans 70115.
All services will be private.
The family invites you to share fond memories and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
5044866331
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
John, Glenn and I are so sad to learn about Claire’s passing. We have wonderful memories of her from years ago. We are keeping you and your entire family in our hearts and sending you much love during this sad time. Nicette snd Glenn
Nicette abd Glenn Goodier
Friend
November 30, 2020
Jack and Alex; Sincere Condolences to you and your families on Claire's passing.Went to St. Michaels together,
graduating in 1967.She was the Editor of our school newspaper "SMOG". Voted"Best all around" and a cheerleader.Pretty and smart.I will always remember her. May she Rest In Peace.
Thomas Vernon
Classmate
November 29, 2020
Dear Jack and family, So sorry to hear of Claire's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Marcia Ryniker Baird
Marcia Ryniker Baird
Friend
November 29, 2020
Jack and Alex : I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of your Mother. Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you.
Carolina Monterroso
Friend
November 29, 2020
Claire and I walked the same life path as children at St Michael's School, South Providence, RI. The illuminating light of her spirit shown the path for many. May she eternally rest in peace.
Ron Gill
Friend
