Carrere, Claire Meadows
Claire Meadows Carrere passed away peacefully at home on November 26, 2020. She was born on May 1, 1952, in Providence, RI. She graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1974, and from Rhode Island College in 1977 with a Master's degree in Education.
In the spirit of adventure (and a job board at RIC), she moved to New Orleans, LA, to work as the Media Director at Isidore Newman School where she met some of her dearest friends. In 1979, she married John F. Carrere, Jr., and together they raised two wonderful sons, John F. "Jack" Carrere III (Anne) of New Orleans, LA and Alexander L. Carrere (Kayla) of Huntsville, AL. Her heart was her kids and grandchildren and she never passed up the opportunity to feed them.
Known affectionately as YaYa, she is survived by her two grandchildren, sons of Anne and Jack, John Emmett Carrere and Robert Parkhill Carrere. Claire was the daughter of the late Maurice J. Meadows and Velma B. Meadows. She is survived by her brother Robert E. Meadows (Marie), and her sisters Marianne M. Sullivan (Bill) and Joan M. Meadows. She loved her nieces and nephews very much, and is survived by the following: Sherry Meadows, Michelle Carter (Scott), Jennifer Dunn (Donovan), Scott Sullivan (Sarah), and Bryan Sullivan (Manuela).
Condolences to her family may be delivered on the website of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home. The family would especially like to express their love and gratitude to Emily Dodart, Killean Holley, and all of her recent caregivers.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Isidore Newman Foundation, 1903 Jefferson Avenue, New Orleans 70115.
All services will be private.
