MACLEAN, CLAIRE POWERS
92, daughter of the late William Claire Powers and Irene (Thompson)Powers of Providence passed away on Saturday, August 22.
A lifelong resident of Rhode Island, Claire was married to the late George H. MacLean.
Claire is survived by her daughter Lindsay Shaw, her Son George W. MacLean, his wife Cory MacLean and her grandchildren Georgia and Charles Shaw, Emily and Kathleen MacLean, her granddaughter - in-law Martha Fan, great grandson Arlo Fan-Shaw and her brother William C. Powers.
Due to the pandemic a private memorial celebration will be held later. Donations in her memory may be made to Books Are Wings, 1005 Main St., Pawtucket, R.I. 02860. (https://www.booksarewings.org
) Full obituary at monahandrabblesherman.com