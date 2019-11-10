|
|
CAUFIELD, Claire R. (Mathieu)
91, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late James W. Caufield.
A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Jenny (George) Mathieu.
Claire was the hostess at the former East Side Checker Club for many years until retiring. She always enjoyed a cocktail or two, but most of all, she loved spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and family.
She leaves three daughters, Karen A. Pantalone of Cranston, Shari D. Caufield of Warwick and Jodie L. Carr of Cumberland; a brother, Raymond Mathieu of Pawtucket; four grandchildren, Jamie and Stevie Pantalone, and Tyler and Madison Carr and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Armand Mathieu.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 8 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. VISITATION will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 10, 2019