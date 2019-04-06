|
RINALDI, Claire
(Bessette) 85, of Delray Beach, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 30th, 2019. Claire was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Rinaldi. They were married for 51 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Lena (Rosner) and George Bessette. Claire graduated from Nathaniel Green High School. She also resided in North Providence, RI where she and Anthony raised their four children and spent fun-filled summers at Matunuck Beach. She was a communicant of Emmanuel Catholic Church in Delray Beach since moving to Florida over thirty years ago. Claire was a "Sunshine Girl" at her High Point Clubhouse where her kind and giving nature would shine through. Claire loved to sing and dance, but more than anything, she treasured spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving children Anthony Rinaldi Jr. and his wife Sharon of Delray Beach, FL; Joseph Rinaldi and his wife Susan of N. Scituate, RI; a daughter Lisa Rinaldi of Tavernier, FL and the late Nancy Metti Rinaldi of North Providence, RI. Claire was the cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She also leaves three dear sisters; Irene Santangelo, Elinor Brown and Helen Lamoureux all of Florida and the late Anita O'Donnell. She was predeceased by seven brothers; Robert, George, Maurice, Sam, Ray, Larry and Jerry. Claire also leaves behind her devoted and loving friend, Paul Mancini. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Autism Project of RI 1516 Atwood Avenue Johnston, RI 02919.
Friends and family are invited to a Holy Mass on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Church located at 15700 Military Trail in Delray Beach, Fl.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 6, 2019