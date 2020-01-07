|
Tartaglia, Claire (Ciotti)
101, of Smithfield, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Greenville Health Center. She was the wife of the late Tomaso Tartaglia. Born in North Providence, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Carmina (Masso) Ciotti.
Claire was a housekeeper for the former Lying-in Hospital, now Women and Infants Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 1986. The family would like to thank the staff at the Lily unit at Greenville Health, as well as Beacon Hospice, for the excellent care she received.
Claire is survived by her daughter, Donna Hassell and her husband Raymond, her son Peter Tartaglia and his wife Judi, a sister Elaine Romano, four granddaughters, Stephanie Bouvier, Jennifer Dionne, Shana Tartaglia, and Ashley Shirey, and 9 great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Louise Scott, Jane Brown, Mary Carrara, Anthony, Paul, Thomas, and Joseph Ciotti.
Her funeral will be held Thursday at 8:45 AM from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr, Cranston. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery. Calling hours Wednesday 6-8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 245 Waterman St, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020