Bolton, Claire Y. (Demers)
88, of Smithfield, died December 12, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the wife of the late Reggie Bolton. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Lucien and Grace (Pellerin) Demers.
Claire spent her early years growing up on Harris Avenue in Johnston. She worked as a quality control supervisor at Mine Safety Appliances, formerly of Esmond, for over 30 years before retiring. She was a member of the Smithfield Senior Center and was an avid bingo player and loved all sports.
She is survived by a son, Robert "Reggie" Bolton and his wife Jean, two daughters, Patrice Bolton and Catherine Harrington and her husband Roger, her brother, William Demers, seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was sister of the late Paul and Bertrand Demers and grandmother of the late Michael Mrozewicz.
Claire's funeral will be held Wednesday at 9 AM from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Calling hours are Tuesday 4-8 PM.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael Church or the .
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 16, 2019