Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Clara (Melfi) Compagnone

COMPAGNONE, CLARA (MELFI)
104, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Compagnone. Born in Rumford, RI she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Marie (Ponticelli) Melfi.
Clara worked for the Outlet Dept. Store Accounting Office for several years before her retirement.
Clara is survived by her loving children, Joyce Pompei and her husband John of North Providence, and Alfred Compagnone and his wife Mary of Palm Desert, CA; 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Evelyn Henry of Cranston. Clara was the sister of the late Emma Chiello, Olga DiPetrillo, Mildred Melfi, Mitchell Melfi, Agnes Castiglioni, Anthony Melfi and Raymond Melfi.
Her funeral is private. A Mass at a later date will be celebrated.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
