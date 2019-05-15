COSTANTINO, CLARA (SEBASTIANELLI)

83, of North Providence, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of the late John Costantino. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Pietro and Marie (Verdelotti) Sebastianelli. Claire was employed for 36 years by Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Rhode Island. Claire enjoyed cooking, knitting, reading and loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She had been an active bowler and secretary of her bowling league until her illness. She was a communicant of Mary Mother of Mankind Parish in North Providence.

Claire is survived by her son, John Costantino and his wife, Jacqueline of Warwick. She was the cherished grandmother of Jenna Claire and Steven John. She was predeceased by her brothers Anthony Sebastianelli and his wife Mel, John Sebastianelli and his wife Evelyn and Joseph Sebastianelli and her brother-in-law Robert Zoglio. She is survived by her sister-in-laws Winona Gravel and Concetta Zoglio and brother-in-law Frank Costantino.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, May 18th; at 8:45 a.m. from the "WOODLAWN" GATTONE FUNERAL HOME, 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Mary Mother of Mankind Church, North Providence. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Friday, May 17th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Lifespan Cancer Institute, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02903. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal on May 15, 2019