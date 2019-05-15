The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
8:45 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Mother of Mankind Church
North Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Costantino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara (Sebastianelli) Costantino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clara (Sebastianelli) Costantino Obituary
COSTANTINO, CLARA (SEBASTIANELLI)
83, of North Providence, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of the late John Costantino. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Pietro and Marie (Verdelotti) Sebastianelli. Claire was employed for 36 years by Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Rhode Island. Claire enjoyed cooking, knitting, reading and loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She had been an active bowler and secretary of her bowling league until her illness. She was a communicant of Mary Mother of Mankind Parish in North Providence.
Claire is survived by her son, John Costantino and his wife, Jacqueline of Warwick. She was the cherished grandmother of Jenna Claire and Steven John. She was predeceased by her brothers Anthony Sebastianelli and his wife Mel, John Sebastianelli and his wife Evelyn and Joseph Sebastianelli and her brother-in-law Robert Zoglio. She is survived by her sister-in-laws Winona Gravel and Concetta Zoglio and brother-in-law Frank Costantino.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, May 18th; at 8:45 a.m. from the "WOODLAWN" GATTONE FUNERAL HOME, 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Mary Mother of Mankind Church, North Providence. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Friday, May 17th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Lifespan Cancer Institute, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02903. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Download Now