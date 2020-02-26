|
DELFARNO, CLARA (ARDUINI)
102, passed away February 24, 2020.
Wife of the late Pasco DelFarno; mother of Raymond DelFarno and his wife Madeline, and the late Pasco DelFarno and Rosemarie Larivere; nana of 4 and great-nana of 6.
Visitation will be held Friday 11:30-12:30 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 12:30 p.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Please omit flowers. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2020