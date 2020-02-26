Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:30 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Delfarno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara (Arduini) Delfarno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara (Arduini) Delfarno Obituary
DELFARNO, CLARA (ARDUINI)
102, passed away February 24, 2020.
Wife of the late Pasco DelFarno; mother of Raymond DelFarno and his wife Madeline, and the late Pasco DelFarno and Rosemarie Larivere; nana of 4 and great-nana of 6.
Visitation will be held Friday 11:30-12:30 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 12:30 p.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Please omit flowers. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -